An investigation into Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s technical aspects

The price of Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at 15.16 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1435590 shares were traded. XRX reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On February 04, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Shanker Naresh sold 10,700 shares for $17.16 per share. The transaction valued at 183,580 led to the insider holds 11,094 shares of the business.

ICAHN CARL C bought 783,900 shares of XRX for $13,459,563 on Apr 25. The 10% Owner now owns 34,245,314 shares after completing the transaction at $17.17 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, ICAHN CARL C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,346,523 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,837,030 and bolstered with 33,461,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.39B and an Enterprise Value of 5.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRX is 1.70, which has changed by -27.01% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $24.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XRX traded on average about 1.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 9.36M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XRX is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04B, up 0.90% from the average estimate.