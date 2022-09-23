An overall feel about Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Equinor ASA’s stock clocked out at 34.29, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $34.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2104493 shares were traded. EQNR reached its highest trading level at $34.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EQNR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQNR now has a Market Capitalization of 107.71B and an Enterprise Value of 95.32B. As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EQNR is 0.99, which has changed by 43.23% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $42.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EQNR traded 3.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.93M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Aug 30, 2022 were 8.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 11M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.78, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.21B, up 51.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160.83B and the low estimate is $93.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.