Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN): Selected Notes

The closing price of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) was 106.99 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $107.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124519 shares were traded. AN reached its highest trading level at $109.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Argus on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On July 25, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $180.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 75,756 shares for $110.49 per share. The transaction valued at 8,369,977 led to the insider holds 7,124,726 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 36,680 shares of AN for $4,358,846 on Sep 07. The 10% Owner now owns 7,200,482 shares after completing the transaction at $118.83 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 400,011 and left with 7,237,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $135.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.18.

Shares Statistics:

AN traded an average of 728.73K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.77, compared to 6.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.41 and a low estimate of $5.23, while EPS last year was $5.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.74, with high estimates of $7.22 and low estimates of $4.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.5 and $21.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.66. EPS for the following year is $21.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $30 and $17.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.62B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.38B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.99B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.85B and the low estimate is $26.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.