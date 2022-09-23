Analysis of Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK): Selected Notes

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) closed the day trading at 9.14 down -3.69% from the previous closing price of $9.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074209 shares were traded. NMRK reached its highest trading level at $9.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMRK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $20 previously.

On April 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Outperform to Peer Perform on March 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares for $9.11 per share. The transaction valued at 2,995,709 led to the insider holds 8,348,434 shares of the business.

LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 277,000 shares of NMRK for $2,999,965 on May 23. The Chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares after completing the transaction at $10.83 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, LUTNICK HOWARD W, who serves as the Chairman of the company, bought 116,700 shares for $16.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,939,554 and bolstered with 7,742,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMRK has reached a high of $19.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMRK traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMRK traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 183.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.90M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

NMRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 5 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $675.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $718.9M to a low estimate of $606.23M. As of the current estimate, Newmark Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $629.87M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.82M, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $731M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.