Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW): Selected Notes

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) closed the day trading at 23.96 down -3.58% from the previous closing price of $24.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245341 shares were traded. PACW reached its highest trading level at $25.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PACW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $47 previously.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when TAYLOR PAUL W bought 8,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 8,000 shares of the business.

WAGNER MATTHEW P bought 20,000 shares of PACW for $500,000 on Jun 06. The CEO and President now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Sparks Monica L, who serves as the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PacWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACW has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PACW traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PACW traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 117.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PACW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 3.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

PACW’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.24.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.22. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $4.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.64B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.