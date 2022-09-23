Analysis of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE): Selected Notes

The closing price of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) was 47.97 for the day, up 0.36% from the previous closing price of $47.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1688653 shares were traded. TTE reached its highest trading level at $48.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTE now has a Market Capitalization of 127.45B and an Enterprise Value of 149.61B. As of this moment, TotalEnergies’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTE is 0.78, which has changed by 2.94% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTE has reached a high of $61.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.52.

Shares Statistics:

TTE traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TTE as of Aug 30, 2022 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 3.2M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, TTE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.86. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for TTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.99B to a low estimate of $66.99B. As of the current estimate, TotalEnergies SE’s year-ago sales were $46.85B, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.59B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.59B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $218.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.86B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.25B and the low estimate is $214.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.