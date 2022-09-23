Are United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, United Community Banks Inc.’s stock clocked out at 33.65, down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064114 shares were traded. UCBI reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UCBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when DANIELS KENNETH L bought 500 shares for $28.20 per share. The transaction valued at 14,100 led to the insider holds 13,299 shares of the business.

HARTON H LYNN sold 5,000 shares of UCBI for $175,550 on Apr 01. The President & CEO now owns 242,222 shares after completing the transaction at $35.11 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, HARTON H LYNN, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 363,100 and left with 218,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCBI has reached a high of $39.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UCBI traded 482.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 714.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UCBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 2.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.73, UCBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 33.90% for UCBI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $225.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $228.29M to a low estimate of $223.7M. As of the current estimate, United Community Banks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.15M, an estimated increase of 24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $248.5M, an increase of 41.40% over than the figure of $24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $239.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $883.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $892.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $710.91M, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.