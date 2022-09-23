As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, AEye Inc. (LIDR) offers stability

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed the day trading at 1.16 down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4575024 shares were traded. LIDR reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LIDR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when LACORTE BLAIR sold 12,093 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 16,084 led to the insider holds 2,434,523 shares of the business.

LACORTE BLAIR sold 42,968 shares of LIDR for $66,600 on Sep 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,458,509 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On May 31, another insider, LACORTE BLAIR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 18,500 shares for $5.67 each. As a result, the insider received 104,802 and left with 2,572,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $9.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9157, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6284.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LIDR traded about 802.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LIDR traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 15.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.77, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.63 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.67. EPS for the following year is $-0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 79.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.