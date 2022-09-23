As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) offers stability

The closing price of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) was 30.18 for the day, down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $30.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3576536 shares were traded. SU reached its highest trading level at $31.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suncor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SU has reached a high of $42.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.95.

Shares Statistics:

SU traded an average of 6.27M shares per day over the past three months and 3.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.36B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.05M with a Short Ratio of 11.17, compared to 31.92M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.83, SU has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.43. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for SU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.3 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.54. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.39B to a low estimate of $8.61B. As of the current estimate, Suncor Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.19B, an estimated increase of 55.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.17B, an increase of 52.70% less than the figure of $55.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.15B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.21B, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59B and the low estimate is $24.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.