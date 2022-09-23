Considering Chevron Corporation (CVX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) closed at 154.89 in the last session, down -0.08% from day before closing price of $155.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6960220 shares were traded. CVX reached its highest trading level at $158.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $183 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 85,300 shares for $164.01 per share. The transaction valued at 13,989,993 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Breber Pierre R sold 22,500 shares of CVX for $3,631,212 on Aug 23. The VP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 7 shares after completing the transaction at $161.39 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Breber Pierre R, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $158.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,557,475 and left with 7 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $182.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVX traded on average about 9.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.96B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 19.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CVX is 5.68, which was 5.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44. The current Payout Ratio is 36.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.52 and a low estimate of $4.65, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.14, with high estimates of $7.07 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.65 and $12.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.64. EPS for the following year is $15.81, with 27 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $8.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $59.29B. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.94B to a low estimate of $55.17B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $35.94B, an estimated increase of 65.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.85B, an increase of 50.20% less than the figure of $65.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.63B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $282.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $212.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.03B and the low estimate is $190.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.