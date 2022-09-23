Considering Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $12.57 in the most recent trading day, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) closed at 12.50, down -0.56%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2671398 shares were traded. CNK reached its highest trading level at $12.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $25.

On October 22, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $22.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 22, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Cavalier Michael sold 8,929 shares for $16.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,543 led to the insider holds 273,329 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.57B and an Enterprise Value of 4.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNK is 2.19, which has changed by -33.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNK has reached a high of $23.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.23M. Shares short for CNK as of Aug 30, 2022 were 18.8M with a Short Ratio of 7.60, compared to 22.32M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.60% and a Short% of Float of 24.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.22. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $618.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $735.5M to a low estimate of $532M. As of the current estimate, Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.82M, an estimated increase of 42.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $727.95M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $42.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $765M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $645.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 68.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.