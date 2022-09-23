Considering Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) closed at 39.93 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $39.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19790771 shares were traded. VZ reached its highest trading level at $40.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZ now has a Market Capitalization of 167.69B and an Enterprise Value of 341.40B. As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VZ is 0.34, which has changed by -26.56% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VZ traded on average about 20.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Aug 30, 2022 were 28.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 39M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VZ is 2.61, which was 2.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.50. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.26, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.55B to a low estimate of $32.7B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.2B, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.28B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.72B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.61B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.92B and the low estimate is $131.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.