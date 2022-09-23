GO (Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at 34.55, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $35.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419294 shares were traded. GO reached its highest trading level at $35.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 06, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares for $36.09 per share. The transaction valued at 72,185 led to the insider holds 37,917 shares of the business.

Lindberg Eric J. Jr. sold 25,000 shares of GO for $957,758 on Sep 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 60,560 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, York Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $37.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,886,700 and left with 67,459 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GO traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.48M. Shares short for GO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 8.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.77% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.01 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.89B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.