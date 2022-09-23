Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $8.89 in the most recent trading day, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) closed at 8.69, down -2.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2145588 shares were traded. GOGL reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GOGL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOGL is 1.31, which has changed by -17.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $16.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of Aug 30, 2022 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 7.88M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GOGL’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.85, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 32.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 27.00%. The current Payout Ratio is 65.60% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.55 and a low estimate of $4.55, while EPS last year was $8.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.79, with high estimates of $5.79 and low estimates of $5.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.69 and $23.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.02. EPS for the following year is $19.53, with 2 analysts recommending between $20.97 and $18.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.31B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $8.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.