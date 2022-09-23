How is Prudential plc’s (NYSE: PUK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) closed at 21.34 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049238 shares were traded. PUK reached its highest trading level at $21.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 121,500,000 led to the insider holds 7,635,443 shares of the business.

PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,200,000 shares of PUK for $171,318,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 12,135,443 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share. On Dec 11, another insider, PRUDENTIAL PLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,242,516 shares for $37.01 each. As a result, the insider received 82,995,517 and left with 16,335,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUK has reached a high of $42.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PUK traded on average about 818.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PUK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 496.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 366.81k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PUK is 0.35, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.31. The current Payout Ratio is 15.20% for PUK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2000 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.