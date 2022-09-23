Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed the day trading at 11.78 up 0.60% from the previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4204304 shares were traded. HPP reached its highest trading level at $11.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $16.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 12,000 shares for $12.31 per share. The transaction valued at 147,720 led to the insider holds 51,013 shares of the business.

GLASER JONATHAN M bought 20,000 shares of HPP for $245,600 on Sep 20. The Director now owns 21,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.28 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Barton Christopher James, who serves as the EVP,Development & Capital Inv of the company, sold 14,671 shares for $24.63 each. As a result, the insider received 361,347 and left with 58,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPP traded about 2.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPP traded about 6.12M shares per day. A total of 143.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.88M. Shares short for HPP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.69, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Dividends & Splits

HPP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $-0.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $250.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.8M to a low estimate of $244.42M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.9M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.84M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $853.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.