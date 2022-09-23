I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM).

After closing at $9.50 in the most recent trading day, HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) closed at 9.03, down -4.95%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 824280 shares were traded. HCM reached its highest trading level at $9.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

On August 03, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 03, 2021, with a $52 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCM has reached a high of $38.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 331.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 169.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.68M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 6.55, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.