I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

After closing at $46.12 in the most recent trading day, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed at 45.11, down -2.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4168910 shares were traded. KKR reached its highest trading level at $46.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KKR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 81,075,000 led to the insider holds 572,354 shares of the business.

Sorkin David sold 60,000 shares of KKR for $3,416,568 on Aug 16. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 1,474,144 shares after completing the transaction at $56.94 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Cohler Matt, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,710 shares for $52.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 991,485 and bolstered with 86,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 41.00B and an Enterprise Value of 70.67B. As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KKR is 1.54, which has changed by -27.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $83.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 859.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 739.13M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Aug 30, 2022 were 9.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 8.79M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KKR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $3.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, a decrease of -24.00% less than the figure of $-1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.88B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.35B and the low estimate is $7.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.