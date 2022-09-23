In spite of The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, The Progressive Corporation’s stock clocked out at 122.42, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $121.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2271451 shares were traded. PGR reached its highest trading level at $123.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 322.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $107 from $96 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $93.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Callahan Patrick K sold 19,068 shares for $125.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,398,091 led to the insider holds 13,151 shares of the business.

Quigg Andrew J sold 3,180 shares of PGR for $402,047 on Aug 26. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 24,061 shares after completing the transaction at $126.43 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Niederst Lori A, who serves as the CRM President of the company, sold 10,522 shares for $126.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,330,296 and left with 34,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 87.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $129.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGR traded 2.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 584.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.57M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 7.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.90, PGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.41B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.72B and the low estimate is $53.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.