In the case of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), what’s next?

The closing price of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) was 23.95 for the day, up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $23.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1070594 shares were traded. HMC reached its highest trading level at $24.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $32.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.97.

Shares Statistics:

HMC traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.71B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.71B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1.85M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 168.00, HMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.99. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 705.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.