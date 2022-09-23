In What Direction Will Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:HR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) was 22.32 for the day, down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $22.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2446171 shares were traded. HR reached its highest trading level at $22.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 246.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 232.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on September 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $28 from $27 previously.

On August 11, 2022, SMBC Nikko Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 48.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $29.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.50.

Shares Statistics:

HR traded an average of 7.32M shares per day over the past three months and 2.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 380.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.55M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 25.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.48, compared to 23.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.51% and a Short% of Float of 23.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, HR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $823.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $796M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $807.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.07M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $825.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $851.87M and the low estimate is $792.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.