In What Direction Will Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Goes From Here?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) closed the day trading at 0.43 up 12.75% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0482 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3953679 shares were traded. SYTA reached its highest trading level at $0.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4001.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SYTA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has reached a high of $9.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3355.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SYTA traded about 523.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SYTA traded about 653.63k shares per day. A total of 14.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.41M. Insiders hold about 4.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SYTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 648.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.61M and the low estimate is $25.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.