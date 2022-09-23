Invest in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) closed at 101.07 in the last session, up 0.42% from day before closing price of $100.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5555708 shares were traded. ABT reached its highest trading level at $101.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $142.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when MANNING JOSEPH J sold 23,008 shares for $107.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,461,856 led to the insider holds 53,245 shares of the business.

Ford Robert B sold 102,425 shares of ABT for $10,765,154 on Aug 25. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 142,071 shares after completing the transaction at $105.10 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, MANNING JOSEPH J, who serves as the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 26,898 shares for $105.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,825,088 and left with 53,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABT now has a Market Capitalization of 179.17B and an Enterprise Value of 186.64B. As of this moment, Abbott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABT is 0.71, which has changed by -18.73% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABT has reached a high of $142.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABT traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.75B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.74B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ABT as of Aug 30, 2022 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 13.84M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABT is 1.88, which was 1.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 38.00% for ABT, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 10000:4798 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.04. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.08B, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.02B and the low estimate is $39.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.