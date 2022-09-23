Invest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) closed at 1.48 in the last session, up 5.71% from day before closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1337197 shares were traded. GSMG reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3988.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSMG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Glory’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSMG has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0863.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSMG traded on average about 277.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 445.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.23M. Insiders hold about 64.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GSMG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 65.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 107.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.96M and the low estimate is $175.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.