Invest in Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $42.89 in the most recent trading day, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed at 37.33, down -12.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014614 shares were traded. ZLAB reached its highest trading level at $43.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 04 when DIEKMAN JOHN D sold 1,000 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 50,170 led to the insider holds 67,615 shares of the business.

Lis William sold 1,926 shares of ZLAB for $102,848 on Jan 20. The Director now owns 34,114 shares after completing the transaction at $53.40 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, WIRTH PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $71.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 285,440 and bolstered with 342,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $123.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 559.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 935.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 101.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.30M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.17, compared to 3.02M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.86 and a low estimate of $-0.93, while EPS last year was $-2.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.04, with high estimates of $-0.86 and low estimates of $-1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.5 and $-7.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.97. EPS for the following year is $-4.28, with 10 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-7.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $46.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $46.7M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $29.89M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.87M, an increase of 37.70% less than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $226.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.31M, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $403.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $545M and the low estimate is $319.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.