Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at 21.19 down -3.99% from its previous closing price of $22.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137193 shares were traded. EDR reached its highest trading level at $22.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Muirhead Christian sold 19,502 shares for $25.19 per share. The transaction valued at 491,296 led to the insider holds 3,231 shares of the business.

Lublin Jason sold 29,725 shares of EDR for $746,636 on Sep 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 46,510 shares after completing the transaction at $25.12 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Lublin Jason, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 56,525 shares for $25.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,442,365 and left with 46,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endeavor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $35.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDR has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 281.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.07M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 2.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.21B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.26B, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.35B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.