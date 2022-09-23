Investing in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) closed at 77.59 down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $79.69. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178769 shares were traded. FIVN reached its highest trading level at $79.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five9 Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $124.

On August 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $120.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 15, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Mansharamani Leena sold 820 shares for $90.74 per share. The transaction valued at 74,411 led to the insider holds 14,752 shares of the business.

Kozanian Panos sold 2,161 shares of FIVN for $195,467 on Sep 06. The EVP, Product Engineering now owns 48,509 shares after completing the transaction at $90.45 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Burkland Daniel P., who serves as the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 4,414 shares for $89.63 each. As a result, the insider received 395,627 and left with 120,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVN is 0.64, which has changed by -54.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $172.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIVN has traded an average of 906.40K shares per day and 983.59k over the past ten days. A total of 69.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.15M. Shares short for FIVN as of Aug 30, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 5.07M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $193.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $194M to a low estimate of $192.19M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.33M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.77M, an increase of 24.90% less than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215.79M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $785.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $780M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $609.59M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $987.9M and the low estimate is $920.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.