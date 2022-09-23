Investing in Polished.com Inc. (POL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) closed at 0.57 down -9.67% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0614 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1744304 shares were traded. POL reached its highest trading level at $0.6932 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5735.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Polished.com Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polished.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POL has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5721.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POL has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 730.2k over the past ten days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POL as of Jun 29, 2022 were 10.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.74, compared to 10.72M on May 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $156.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $158.9M to a low estimate of $153.4M. As of the current estimate, Polished.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.07M, an estimated increase of 143.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.2M, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $143.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $636.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $630.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $633.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $362.3M, up 74.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $716.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.3M and the low estimate is $700M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.