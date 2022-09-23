Investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at 386.97 down -3.60% from its previous closing price of $401.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-14.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2404109 shares were traded. NOW reached its highest trading level at $404.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $386.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ServiceNow Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $553.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $510.

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $646.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on July 20, 2022, with a $646 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when ELMER RUSSELL S sold 2,666 shares for $422.80 per share. The transaction valued at 1,127,185 led to the insider holds 6,627 shares of the business.

LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares of NOW for $2,797,732 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 32,400 shares after completing the transaction at $423.90 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Mastantuono Gina, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,262 shares for $439.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,871,423 and left with 4,262 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 427.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $401.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 454.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 512.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOW has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.66M over the past ten days. A total of 202.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.