Is this a Prime Time To acquire BioNTech SE (BNTX) stock

After closing at $128.24 in the most recent trading day, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed at 130.00, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038204 shares were traded. BNTX reached its highest trading level at $131.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 31.12B and an Enterprise Value of 22.05B. As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $369.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.75.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 961.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 891.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 243.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 62.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1.86M on Jul 28, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13.06 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $13.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.8, with high estimates of $11.68 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.17 and $27.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.45. EPS for the following year is $17.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.59 and $12.15.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $2.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.89B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, BioNTech SE’s year-ago sales were $5.87B, an estimated decrease of -60.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, a decrease of -34.80% over than the figure of $-60.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.73B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.36B, down -21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.42B and the low estimate is $6.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -39.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.