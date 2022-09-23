Is this a Prime Time To acquire NOV Inc. (NOV) stock

After closing at $16.44 in the most recent trading day, NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) closed at 16.60, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2568261 shares were traded. NOV reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $15.

Griffin Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when HARRISON DAVID D sold 3,112 shares for $17.01 per share. The transaction valued at 52,941 led to the insider holds 91,185 shares of the business.

ARMSTRONG GREG L sold 10,381 shares of NOV for $197,142 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 82,724 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On May 25, another insider, MATTSON ERIC L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,819 shares for $19.15 each. As a result, the insider received 188,034 and left with 67,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $24.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 392.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.95% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.96, compared to 11.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, NOV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.6B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.