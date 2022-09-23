Is this a Prime Time To acquire T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) stock

The price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) closed at 107.71 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $110.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600120 shares were traded. TROW reached its highest trading level at $110.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TROW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $88 from $138 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $122 to $107.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,891 shares for $126.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,509,097 led to the insider holds 136,410 shares of the business.

Hiebler Jessica M sold 959 shares of TROW for $119,466 on Aug 02. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 12,183 shares after completing the transaction at $124.57 per share. On May 02, another insider, Hiebler Jessica M, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 730 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 91,253 and left with 13,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROW now has a Market Capitalization of 25.71B and an Enterprise Value of 23.80B. As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROW is 1.31, which has changed by -49.01% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $223.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TROW traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Aug 30, 2022 were 16.79M with a Short Ratio of 10.39, compared to 16.83M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.44% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TROW is 4.80, which was 4.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.88 and $8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.02 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, a decrease of -16.60% over than the figure of $-18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.67B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $6.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.