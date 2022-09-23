ITCI (Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $44.25 in the most recent trading day, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) closed at 45.71, up 3.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349908 shares were traded. ITCI reached its highest trading level at $46.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when MARCUS JOEL S sold 10,000 shares for $59.22 per share. The transaction valued at 592,200 led to the insider holds 44,233 shares of the business.

VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 30,000 shares of ITCI for $1,713,975 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 9,043 shares after completing the transaction at $57.13 per share. On May 12, another insider, MARCUS JOEL S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 550,000 and left with 54,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 732.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.09M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.69, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.45 and $-3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.39, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.48 and $-2.2.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $49.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.32M to a low estimate of $41.4M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.04M, an estimated increase of 157.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $256.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 165.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $498.9M and the low estimate is $368.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.