It’s a good day to be an FMC Corporation (FMC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, FMC Corporation’s stock clocked out at 107.18, up 1.40% from its previous closing price of $105.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039177 shares were traded. FMC reached its highest trading level at $108.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 184.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 1,000 shares for $119.78 per share. The transaction valued at 119,780 led to the insider holds 11,722 shares of the business.

Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 2,181 shares of FMC for $269,681 on Mar 11. The Corporate Controller now owns 12,722 shares after completing the transaction at $123.65 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Sandifer Andrew D, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $119.36 each. As a result, the insider received 179,040 and left with 39,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.35.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMC traded 724.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 765.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.50M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, FMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43. The current Payout Ratio is 37.10% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.95 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.62. EPS for the following year is $8.65, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28B, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.87B and the low estimate is $5.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.