It’s a good day to be an Ford Motor Company (F) shareholder

In the latest session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) closed at 12.77 down -2.15% from its previous closing price of $13.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81449757 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ford Motor Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on August 02, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $15 from $16 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Nomura Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $12.40.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Galhotra Ashwani Kumar sold 25,892 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 321,340 led to the insider holds 511,605 shares of the business.

FORD MOTOR CO sold 7,000,000 shares of F for $188,165,600 on May 13. The 10% Owner now owns 86,947,494 shares after completing the transaction at $26.88 per share. On May 09, another insider, FORD MOTOR CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,000,000 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 214,400,000 and left with 93,947,494 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, F now has a Market Capitalization of 60.02B and an Enterprise Value of 153.56B. As of this moment, Ford’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for F is 1.29, which has changed by -7.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, F has reached a high of $25.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, F has traded an average of 63.70M shares per day and 80.73M over the past ten days. A total of 4.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for F as of Aug 30, 2022 were 108.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.70, compared to 103.81M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for F is 0.60, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 10.30% for F, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2000 when the company split stock in a 1748175:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for F’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.15B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.37B and the low estimate is $145.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.