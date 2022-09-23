It’s a good day to be an KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) shareholder

In the latest session, KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) closed at 12.36 down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $12.88. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1225651 shares were traded. KAR reached its highest trading level at $12.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, Northcoast Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 73,500 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

HALLETT JAMES P bought 100,000 shares of KAR for $1,315,000 on May 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 626,142 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 11, another insider, HOWELL J MARK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,300 shares for $13.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 198,900 and bolstered with 15,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KAR has traded an average of 963.92K shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 119.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.85M. Shares short for KAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.57, compared to 7.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.44% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $377.16M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $365.5M. As of the current estimate, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $585.4M, an estimated decrease of -35.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $391.34M, a decrease of -26.90% over than the figure of $-35.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $414.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -31.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.