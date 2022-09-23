It’s a good day to be an Stryve Foods Inc. (SNAX) shareholder

In the latest session, Stryve Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) closed at 0.45 down -16.70% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0902 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034045 shares were traded. SNAX reached its highest trading level at $0.5289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stryve Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Boever Christopher J. bought 30,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 20,100 led to the insider holds 2,633,969 shares of the business.

Boever Christopher J. bought 35,000 shares of SNAX for $23,100 on Aug 30. The CEO now owns 2,603,969 shares after completing the transaction at $0.66 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Christenson Gregory Stephen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $0.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,750 and bolstered with 67,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAX has reached a high of $6.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7397, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7301.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNAX has traded an average of 226.04K shares per day and 340.03k over the past ten days. A total of 28.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.33M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 361.54k with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 180.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.86 and $-1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.52 and $-1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.08M, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.18M and the low estimate is $66.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.