It’s an appealing income play to consider NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

After closing at $9.26 in the most recent trading day, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) closed at 9.02, down -2.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257686 shares were traded. NEO reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 03, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Bonello William sold 3,209 shares for $18.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,693 led to the insider holds 98,516 shares of the business.

McKenzie Kathryn B sold 1,846 shares of NEO for $64,610 on Dec 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 11,689 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Mallon Mark, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $30.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 520,710 and bolstered with 72,736 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has reached a high of $54.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.70M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NEO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 6.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.16 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.68 and $-0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 13 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.72.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $123.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.7M to a low estimate of $120.25M. As of the current estimate, NeoGenomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.72M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $515.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $484.33M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.3M and the low estimate is $518.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.