It’s an appealing income play to consider Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

The price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) closed at 19.90 in the last session, down -3.54% from day before closing price of $20.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1507586 shares were traded. RDN reached its highest trading level at $20.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RDN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $22.50 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 207,500 led to the insider holds 118,534 shares of the business.

Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of RDN for $213,300 on Jun 06. The Sr. EVP, General Counsel now owns 128,534 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On May 17, another insider, Mumford Lisa, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,393 shares for $21.60 each. As a result, the insider received 51,689 and left with 12,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $24.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RDN traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.23M. Shares short for RDN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 7.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RDN is 0.80, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for RDN, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.61 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $249M. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.6M to a low estimate of $234.7M. As of the current estimate, Radian Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $254.76M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $943.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $902.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.