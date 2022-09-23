It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Exelon Corporation (EXC) stock

The closing price of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) was 41.68 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $42.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6472741 shares were traded. EXC reached its highest trading level at $42.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $55 from $47 previously.

On March 11, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $46.

On February 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $46.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 07, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Anthony John Tyler sold 4,451 shares for $47.49 per share. The transaction valued at 211,378 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Souza Fabian sold 21,400 shares of EXC for $1,018,854 on Apr 01. The SVP & Corporate Controller now owns 2,337 shares after completing the transaction at $47.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Khouzami Carim V, who serves as the CEO BGE of the company, sold 3,962 shares for $44.35 each. As a result, the insider received 175,715 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXC has reached a high of $50.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.18.

Shares Statistics:

EXC traded an average of 6.24M shares per day over the past three months and 7.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 993.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 990.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 13.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.53, EXC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.35. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 53.10% for EXC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.35B, down -49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.41B and the low estimate is $17.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.