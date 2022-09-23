It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) stock

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed the day trading at 5.21 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $5.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268983 shares were traded. HIMX reached its highest trading level at $5.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HIMX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMX now has a Market Capitalization of 939.47M and an Enterprise Value of 678.74M. As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIMX is 1.95, which has changed by -51.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HIMX traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HIMX traded about 1.41M shares per day. A total of 174.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.76M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Aug 30, 2022 were 14.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.41, compared to 18.3M on Jul 28, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

HIMX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.25, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.