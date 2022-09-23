Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) was 49.15 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $49.29. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374485 shares were traded. TAP reached its highest trading level at $49.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TAP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares for $53.45 per share. The transaction valued at 10,690 led to the insider holds 13,226 shares of the business.

Winnefeld James A Jr bought 200 shares of TAP for $9,093 on Nov 04. The Director now owns 10,170 shares after completing the transaction at $45.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Molson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAP has reached a high of $60.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.29.

Shares Statistics:

TAP traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.80M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.60, compared to 10.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, TAP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.70% for TAP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.27, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.28B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.06B and the low estimate is $10.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.