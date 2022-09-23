Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) was 63.97 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $64.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1721127 shares were traded. PEG reached its highest trading level at $64.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when LaRossa Ralph A sold 1,054 shares for $65.75 per share. The transaction valued at 69,303 led to the insider holds 82,649 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $12,862 on Sep 06. The Vice President and Controller now owns 30,321 shares after completing the transaction at $64.31 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, IZZO RALPH, who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 9,889 shares for $64.52 each. As a result, the insider received 638,019 and left with 431,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEG now has a Market Capitalization of 33.10B and an Enterprise Value of 52.06B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 413.18.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEG is 0.56, which has changed by 5.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.26.

Shares Statistics:

PEG traded an average of 2.62M shares per day over the past three months and 2.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 498.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 497.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Aug 30, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 6.96M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.10, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.31B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.41B, a decrease of -21.20% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.99B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.