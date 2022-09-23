The name Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Alphabet Inc.’s stock clocked out at 100.14, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $99.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 34035204 shares were traded. GOOGL reached its highest trading level at $101.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.81.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOOGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 27, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

On July 27, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $133 to $132.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when HENNESSY JOHN L sold 1,500 shares for $110.00 per share. The transaction valued at 165,000 led to the insider holds 33,260 shares of the business.

O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 855 shares of GOOGL for $93,323 on Sep 01. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 24,266 shares after completing the transaction at $109.15 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, MATHER ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 280 shares for $115.15 each. As a result, the insider received 32,242 and left with 11,420 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30T and an Enterprise Value of 1.20T. As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOGL is 1.10, which has changed by -29.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $151.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOOGL traded 30.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Aug 30, 2022 were 56.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 47.64M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 35 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.62 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 47 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 31 analysts expect revenue to total $71.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.02B to a low estimate of $67.83B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.12B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.3B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.82B.

A total of 42 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $296.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $323.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.34B and the low estimate is $300.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.