The name Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s stock clocked out at 94.06, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $93.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2642842 shares were traded. ICE reached its highest trading level at $94.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 64.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $164.

On February 15, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $158.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2021, with a $158 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 10,000 shares for $94.96 per share. The transaction valued at 949,552 led to the insider holds 3,001,705 shares of the business.

Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 87,377 shares of ICE for $8,296,341 on Sep 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,255,207 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Surdykowski Andrew J, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $107.00 each. As a result, the insider received 267,500 and left with 42,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intercontinental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICE has reached a high of $139.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICE traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 558.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 550.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 4.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.23, ICE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 23.60% for ICE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.54 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.3. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 16 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.15B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $7.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.