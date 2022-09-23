The name Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock clocked out at 31.42, down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $31.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952862 shares were traded. WPM reached its highest trading level at $32.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WPM traded 2.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 451.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 10.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, WPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.