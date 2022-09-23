There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Celanese Corporation (CE) can be one of them

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) closed the day trading at 93.93 down -3.46% from the previous closing price of $97.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185689 shares were traded. CE reached its highest trading level at $97.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $118 from $143 previously.

On July 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $116.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $105.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 27, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares for $141.74 per share. The transaction valued at 255,130 led to the insider holds 33,366 shares of the business.

Dupuis Vanessa sold 512 shares of CE for $87,040 on Nov 05. The SVP, HR (CHRO) now owns 3,614 shares after completing the transaction at $170.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celanese’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CE has reached a high of $176.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CE traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CE traded about 1.37M shares per day. A total of 108.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

CE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.72, up from 2.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.54 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $4.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $4.11 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.45 and $14.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.45. EPS for the following year is $16.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.5 and $14.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.54B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.32B and the low estimate is $8.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.