There is a good chance Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $69.98 in the most recent trading day, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) closed at 68.57, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1904583 shares were traded. BBY reached its highest trading level at $69.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $71 from $106 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Scarlett Kathleen sold 25,071 shares for $72.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,814,499 led to the insider holds 50,101 shares of the business.

Harmon Damien sold 1,308 shares of BBY for $100,165 on Sep 09. The EVP, Omnichannel now owns 44,910 shares after completing the transaction at $76.58 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Bilunas Matthew M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 890 shares for $79.09 each. As a result, the insider received 70,390 and left with 59,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Best’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBY has reached a high of $141.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.80M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 14.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BBY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.35, compared to 3.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 39.60% for BBY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.81 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.97, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.44 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.76B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.81B and the low estimate is $43.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.