There is a good chance Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed at 306.97 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $313.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096743 shares were traded. SNPS reached its highest trading level at $312.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $306.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $445.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $440.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when VALLEE ROY sold 9,000 shares for $359.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,233,356 led to the insider holds 1,802 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 2,000 shares of SNPS for $720,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 5,346 shares after completing the transaction at $360.00 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who serves as the GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 3,464 shares for $365.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,266,050 and left with 22,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $391.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 347.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 321.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNPS traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 1.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.59. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.28 and $8.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.2B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.71B and the low estimate is $5.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.