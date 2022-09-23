There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).

In the latest session, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at 5.20 down -4.24% from its previous closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282045 shares were traded. ORGN reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Origin Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.30 and its Current Ratio is at 43.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 05, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on October 05, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 10,989 shares for $5.61 per share. The transaction valued at 61,682 led to the insider holds 97,467 shares of the business.

Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 48,000 shares of ORGN for $291,629 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 108,456 shares after completing the transaction at $6.08 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Riley Richard J., who serves as the Co-CEO and Director of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $7.15 each. As a result, the insider received 321,795 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $8.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORGN has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 137.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.44M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 6.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.72.